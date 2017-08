July 18(Reuters) - JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says it entered into co-development and license agreement with Teijin Ltd, regarding JTR-161, an allogeneic regenerative medical product using dental pulp stem cells (DPCs) for the indication of acute cerebral infarction (stroke) for Japan, on July 18

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BF7Dxq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)