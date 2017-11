Nov 28 (Reuters) - Jcy International Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 389.5‍​ MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET LOSS 3.9 ‍​ MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 411.2 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 14.6 MILLION RGT ‍​

* BOARD RESOLVED TO DECLARE SINGLE TIER FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.5 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017