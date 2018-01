BRIEF-JD Sports Fashion Says Confident That FY Pretax Profit Will Reach 300 Mln Stg

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Jd Sports Fashion Plc:

* JD SPORTS FASHION - ‍POSITIVE LEVELS OF PERFORMANCE ANNOUNCED IN INTERIM RESULTS STATEMENT HAVE CONTINUED THROUGH SECOND HALF, INCLUDING KEY CHRISTMAS PERIOD​

* JD SPORTS - ‍LIKE FOR LIKE STORE SALES IN H2 TO DATE ACROSS GROUP‘S COMBINED SPORTS AND OUTDOOR FASCIAS, INCLUDING THOSE IN EUROPE, HAVE BEEN MAINTAINED ABOUT 3%​

* ‍CONFIDENT THAT HEADLINE GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR YEAR ENDED 3 FEBRUARY 2018 WILL REACH AROUND £300M​