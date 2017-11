BRIEF-JDC Group 9-mth ‍EBIT loss shrinks to EUR 30,000

Nov 23 (Reuters) - JDC GROUP AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: JDC GROUP AG: JDC GROUP BOOSTS REVENUES AND EBITDA SIGNIFICANTLY; POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR Q4 AND 2018

* ‍REVENUES IN FIRST NINE MONTH GREW BY 9 PERCENT TO EUR 59.5 MILLION​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR Q4 AND WHOLE YEAR 2017 POSITIVE​

* ‍EBITDA ADVANCED IN FIRST NINE MONTHS TO 2,285 KEUR (9M 2016: 707 KEUR)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT IMPROVED CONSIDERABLY BY 974 KEUR YEAR-ON-YEAR TO -30 KEUR (9M 2016: -1,004 KEUR)​

* ‍IN 2018 WANTS TO SEE A 20 PERCENT GROWTH IN REVENUES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)