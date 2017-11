Nov 23 (Reuters) - JDC GROUP AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: JDC GROUP AG: JDC ACQUIRES ASSEKURANZ HERRMANN RETAIL CUSTOMER BUSINESS

* ‍POSITIVE EARNINGS EFFECT OF EUR 1 MILLION P.A.​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES OF ARTUS GROUP ALONG WITH ROUGHLY 40,000 INSURANCE CONTRACTS​

* ‍INDUSTRIAL COSTUMER BUSINESS WAS NOT PART OF TRANSACTION AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE PART OF ARTUS GROUP​