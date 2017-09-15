FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JD.com, JD finance and Central Group to launch E-commerce and Fintech services joint ventures in Thailand
September 15, 2017

BRIEF-JD.com, JD finance and Central Group to launch E-commerce and Fintech services joint ventures in Thailand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Jd.Com Inc -

* JD.com, JD finance and Central Group to launch E-commerce and Fintech services joint ventures in Thailand

* JD.com Inc - Under terms of agreement, half of investment will come from Central group, with remainder from JD.com, JD Finance and Provident Capital

* JD.com - JD.com, JD Finance, Thailand’s Central Group & Provident Capital announced aggregate investment of up to $500 million to establish 2 joint ventures in Thailand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

