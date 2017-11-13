FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JD.com reports Q3 ‍non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS from continuing operations RMB 1.52
Sections
Featured
Stunned Italy fail to reach World Cup as Sweden qualify
Sport
Stunned Italy fail to reach World Cup as Sweden qualify
Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series
Entertainment
Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 13, 2017 / 10:48 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-JD.com reports Q3 ‍non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS from continuing operations RMB 1.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - JD.Com Inc -

* JD.com announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue RMB 83.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view RMB 83.55 billion

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue RMB 107 billion to RMB 110 billion

* ‍diluted net income per ads from continuing operations for q3 of 2017 was rmb0.69​

* ‍Annual active customer accounts increased by 34% to 266.3 million in twelve months ended september 30, 2017​

* Qtrly ‍non-gaap diluted net income per ads from continuing operations for q3 of 2017 was RMB1.52 (us$0.23)​

* ‍Net revenues for q3 of 2017 were RMB83.7 billion (us$ 12.6 billion), an increase of 39.2% from Q3 of 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view cny 0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view cny 108.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.