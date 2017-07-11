FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.25
July 11, 2017 / 11:23 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.25

* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - qtrly ‍revenues $750.4 million versus $723.6​ million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.23, revenue view C$704.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍for quarter ended June 3, 2017, on a same-store basis, PJC network's retail sales increased by 6.8pct​

* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - management believes that demographic trends will continue and that corporation will maintain its growth in revenues

* Jean Coutu Group PJC -growth in generic drugs prescriptions with lower selling prices, would however have deflationary impact on retail sales in pharmacy

* Jean Coutu Group PJC - generic drugs price decreases, removal of ceiling on professional allowances allowed will reduce profitability of unit pro doc

* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - until reinstatement of 15pct ceiling when a new regulation comes into force, profitability of pro doc will be reduced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

