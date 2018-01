Jan 11 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc:

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.23

* JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC-REVENUES AMOUNTED TO $758.9 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 2, 2017, COMPARED WITH $763.7 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED NOVEMBER 26, 2016

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 2018 TOTAL SAME STORE SALES 3.4 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: