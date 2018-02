Feb 7 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc:

* JEFF IMMELT APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF ATHENAHEALTH BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* IMMELT WILL MAKE A FINANCIAL INVESTMENT IN ATHENAHEALTH

* ATHENAHEALTH - IMMELT PLANS TO PURCHASE APPROXIMATELY $1 MILLION OF ATHENAHEALTH COMMON STOCK IN OPEN MARKET