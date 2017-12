BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Says Co, Units Entered Into Amendment To Term Loan Credit Agreement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Jeld-Wen Holding Inc:

* JELD-WEN SAYS ON DEC 14, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* JELD-WEN HOLDING SAYS ON DEC 14, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED OCT 15, 2014 - SEC FILING

* JELD-WEN SAYS MATURITY DATE OF NEW TERM LOANS WAS EXTENDED TO DEC 14, 2024

* JELD-WEN - CONCURRENTLY WITH EXECUTION OF AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN, CO VOLUNTARILY PREPAID ABOUT $787.4 MILLION OF TERM LOANS

* JELD-WEN HOLDING - UNDER AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, MATURITY DATE OF ABL CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED TO DEC 14, 2022

* JELD-WEN SAYS PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, CERTAIN NEW LENDERS ADVANCED $440 MILLION OF NEW TERM LOANS

* JELD-WEN HOLDING - AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES ADDITIONAL REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT OF GREATER OF $100.0 MILLION

* JELD-WEN HOLDING - UNDER AMENDMENT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAXIMUM AMOUNT ALLOCATED TO U.S. BORROWERS WAS INCREASED TO $265.0 MILLION

* JELD-WEN HOLDING - UNDER AMENDMENT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT MAY BE ALLOCATED TO CANADIAN BORROWERS WAS REDUCED TO $35.0 MILLION