BRIEF-Jenoptik board extends CFO's contract by five years

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Jenoptik AG
* Says supervisory board extends the CFO contract for Hans-Dieter Schumacher by an additional five years
* Says supervisory board also approved adjustments of responsibilities proposed by executive board
* Says CEO Stefan Traeger's new areas of responsibility include investor relations, mergers & acquisitions, and compliance & risk