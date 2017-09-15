FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jenoptik board extends CFO's contract by five years
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 15, 2017 / 6:36 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jenoptik board extends CFO's contract by five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Jenoptik AG

* Says supervisory board extends the CFO contract for Hans-Dieter Schumacher by an additional five years

* Says early extension of contract of Chief Financial Officer Hans-Dieter Schumacher by five years until March 31, 2023

* Says supervisory board also approved adjustments of responsibilities proposed by executive board

* Says CEO Stefan Traeger’s new areas of responsibility include investor relations, mergers & acquisitions, and compliance & risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

