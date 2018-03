March 1 (Reuters) - JENSEN GROUP NV:

* FY REVENUE EUR 338.1 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 318.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) EUR 29.9 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CASH FLOW (EBITDA) EUR ‍​34.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 21.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.1 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE

* CONFIDENT IT IS OFF TO A GOOD START OF 2018