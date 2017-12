Dec 19 (Reuters) - JENSEN GROUP NV:

* ON JANUARY 2, 2018 JENSEN-GROUP WILL ACQUIRE A PARTICIPATION OF 30% IN INWATEC APS‍​

* HAS THE OPTION TO INCREASE ITS SHARE-HOLDING FROM 2020-2023

* IMPACT ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WILL NOT BE MATERIAL Source text: bit.ly/2Bz4hTv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)