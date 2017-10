Oct 20 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Jersey Oil And Gas Plc

* : ‍TO UNDERTAKE AN EQUITY PLACEMENT OF £20.0 MILLION​ VIA ABB

* : BOOKBUILD TO BE ‍LAUNCHED IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AT A MINIMUM PRICE OF 200P​

* : ‍PROCEEDS OF PLACING TO BE USED TO FUND VERBIER APPRAISAL PROGRAMME AND CORTINA EXPLORATION DRILLING​