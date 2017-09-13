FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports August traffic
September 13, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports August traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp

* Jetblue Airways reports August traffic

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍load factor for August 2017 was 87.1 percent, a decrease of 0.3 points from August 2016​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍ traffic in August increased 5.0 percent from August 2016, on a capacity increase of 5.4 percent​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - Q3 ‍RASM guidance does not include any impact of Hurricane Irma​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - to expect revenue per available seat mile (RASM) growth to range between (1.0) and 1.0 percent for Q3 compared to Q3 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

