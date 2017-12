BRIEF-JetBlue Airways Reports November Traffic

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS NOVEMBER TRAFFIC

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - LOAD FACTOR FOR NOVEMBER 2017 WAS 84.2 PERCENT, A DECREASE OF 1.2 POINTS FROM NOVEMBER 2016

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - ESTIMATES A NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM RECENT HURRICANES, NOTABLY IRMA AND MARIA, OF APPROXIMATELY 50 BASIS POINTS FOR Q4

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - JETBLUE NOW EXPECTS Q4 REVENUE PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE GROWTH TO RANGE BETWEEN NEGATIVE 0.5 PERCENT AND 1.5 PERCENT

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP- NOVEMBER REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 3.74 BILLION, UP 2.8 PERCENT

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - NOVEMBER 2017 AVAILABLE SEAT MILES 4.45 BILLION, UP 4.3 PERCENT