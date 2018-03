BRIEF-Jetblue Airways Says Entered Into An Agreement To Implement An Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

March 2 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS ON MARCH 1, ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - SEC FILING

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS - UNDER ASR AGREEMENT, ON MARCH 2, WILL PAY $125 MILLION TO GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, INITIALLY RECEIVE ABOUT 4.7 MILLION SHARES

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF Q2 OF 2018 AND WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND