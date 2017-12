Dec 7 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE, LARGEST AIRLINE IN MASSACHUSETTS, EXPANDS IN WORCESTER WITH DAILY NEW YORK-JFK NONSTOP FLIGHTS

* SAYS ‍LAUNCHING DAILY NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN WORCESTER REGIONAL AIRPORT & NEW YORK‘S JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT BEGINNING MAY 3, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: