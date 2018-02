Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pandora A/S:

* JEWELLERY MAKER PANDORA CEO ANDERS COLDING FRIIS SAYS THE U.S. RETAIL MARKET WILL CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGED THROUGHOUT 2018

* PANDORA CEO SAYS SALES OF VALENTINES COLLECTION IS PERFORMING BETTER THAN LAST YEAR

* PANDORA CEO SAYS AUSTRALIA REMAINS ONE OF THE FIRM‘S STRONGEST MARKETS EVEN THOUGH DECLINING TRAFFIC FROM CHINESE TOURISTS PROMPTED FALL IN Q4 SALES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)