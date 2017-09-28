FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JHM Consolidation announces proposed acquisition of Mace Instrumentation and share split
September 28, 2017 / 12:22 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-JHM Consolidation announces proposed acquisition of Mace Instrumentation and share split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Jhm Consolidation Bhd

* Proposes acquisition of 5 million ordinary shares in Mace Instrumentation from Ong Hock Seong, Chan Huai Leng & Tan Land Ghee

* Proposed acquisition for purchase consideration of 48 million RGT

* Purchase consideration to be satisfied by issuance of 16 million new ordinary shares in JHM at issue price of 3 RGT per JHM share

* Proposes share split involving subdivision of every 1 JHM share into 2 ordinary shares in JHM

* Proposed acquisition not expected to have immediate material effect on consolidated earnings of enlarged JHM Group for FYE 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2xMewDX) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

