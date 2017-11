Nov 22 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 230.5 million new shares via private placement and raised 1.48 billion yuan in total

* Co’s top shareholder Zhou Fuhai’s stake has been diluted to 39.07 percent

* Individual Xiang Hongwei raised stake in co to 4.29 percent

* A Wuxi-based buyout investment LP raised stake in co to 3.09 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8CnPUK

