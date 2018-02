Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical:

* SAYS UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO BUY STAKES IN THREE PHARMACY FIRMS FOR A COMBINED 350 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS IT AGREES TO SELL TECHNOLOGY UNIT FOR ABOUT 2.6 BILLION YUAN ($411.02 million) Source text in Chinese: here; here Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3258 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)