Oct 20 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder plans to sell 12.5 percent stake in the company

* Says it plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan ($226.62 million) to set up investment JV with partners including Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd

* Says share trade to resume on Oct 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gx5ogh; bit.ly/2gV2K0Q

