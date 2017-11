Nov 20 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Hagong Intelligent Co Ltd

* Says unit wins bid for automation-related contract for 93.3 million yuan ($14.07 million) awarded by Changan Mazda Automobile

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AVZie4

