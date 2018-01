Jan 5(Reuters) - Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd

* Says co signs license agreement with U.S.-based firm Arcutis regarding JAK1 inhibitor SHR0302

* Says co grants Arcutis an exclusive right to develop and sell JAK1 inhibitor SHR0302 in United States of America, European Union and Japan

* Says co will receive upfront and milestones payment of up to $223 million and sales commissions from Arcutis

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jvUdXK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)