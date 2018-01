Jan 24(Reuters) - Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says an individual, Chen Guanwei plans to inject capital of 11.5 million yuan into co’s Jiangsu-based medical technology unit

* Says an individual, Sun Jiaquan plans to sell all stake in co’s unit

* Says co will hold 41.5 percent in the unit, down from 51 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nrmZCM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)