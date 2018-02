Feb 5 (Reuters) - Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic Co Ltd :

* Says it completed acquisition of 95.3 percent stake in Ningbo Keno Aluminium Co.,Ltd

* It will pay cash of 107.2 million yuan and issue 25.6 million new shares for transaction payment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Fg4757

