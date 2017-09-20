BRIEF-Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic says H1 2017 dividend payment date on Sept. 26

Sept 20(Reuters) - Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for H1 2017, to shareholders of record on Sept. 25

* Says it will distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sept. 26 and the dividend will be paid on Sept. 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7SWiYr

