Dec 18 (Reuters) - Jiangyin Haida Rubber And Plastic Co Ltd :

* SAY IT PLANS TO INVEST IN SECOND STAGE OF FUNDING OF A BUYOUT FUND OF SIZE 200 MILLION YUAN ($30.24 million) WITH PARTNERS ($1 = 6.6130 Chinese yuan renminbi)