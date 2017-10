Sept 18 (Reuters) - JiaoZuo WanFang Aluminum Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says 104.6 million shares, or a 8.8 percent stake held by Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp were unfrozen by Shanghai Second Intermediate People’s Court on Sept. 13

* Says 101.2 million shares held by Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp were still frozen by Wuhan Intermediate People’s Court

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JJLNPw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)