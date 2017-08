July 17 (Reuters) - Jiashili Group Ltd:

* ‍Guangdong Jiashili has agreed to invest RMB35 million in limited partnership as a limited partner​

* Upon injection, Guangdong Jiashili will become owner of 34.98% of equity interests in limited partnership

* Guangdong Jiashili Food Group has entered into partnership agreement with two independent corporate partners to form a LTD partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: