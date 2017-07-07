FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Jiashili updates on China Shanshui Cement's announcement on issue of petition by Asia Cement Corp
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 7, 2017 / 10:04 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jiashili updates on China Shanshui Cement's announcement on issue of petition by Asia Cement Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Jiashili Group Ltd

* Refers to announcement of China Shanshui Cement stating that petition was issued by Asia Cement against Tianrui

* Board believes that petition does not have any material adverse impact on operation and financial position of group​

* Ho Man Kay, an independent non-executive directors of Shanshui Cement, included in petition by Asia Cement

* According to Ho's confirmation & Shanshui Cement announcement, board of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.