Oct 20 (Reuters) - Jig-Saw Inc

* Says it plans to fully acquire Mobicomm Inc via stock swap, with effective on Dec. 1

* Says Mobicomm Inc is mainly engaged in IoT device related business

* One share of Mobicomm Inc’s stock will be exchanged with 1.553 shares of the co’s stock and 2,500 shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged

