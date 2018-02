Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM FEB 8 AS SOME SHARES PLEDGED BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER HAVE TRIGGERED MARGIN CALL, TO RESUME TRADING ON FEB 22 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2E6RNqF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)