Jan 10(Reuters) - Jinke Property Group Co Ltd

* Says co plans to sell 100 percent stake in a Chongqing-based door & window unit to a Chongqing-based firm (buyer), at the price of 59.5 million yuan

* Says unit needs to repay loans (totaling 113.1 million yuan) borrowed from all shareholders of the co and buyer will provide the fund for unit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KrgMCh

