BRIEF-J&J says in Sept, co and Janssen were contacted by Texas and Colorado AG's offices
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 2, 2017 / 8:35 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-J&J says in Sept, co and Janssen were contacted by Texas and Colorado AG's offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Johnson & Johnson - In September, co and Janssen Pharmaceuticals were contacted by the Texas and Colorado attorney general’s offices

* Johnson & Johnson - co and Janssen Pharmaceuticals contacted on behalf of about 38 states regarding a multi-state attorney general investigation

* Johnson & Johnson - The multi-state coalition served co and Janssen with subpoenas as part of the investigation related to opioids marketing practices Source text: (bit.ly/2h728sf) Further company coverage:

