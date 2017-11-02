BRIEF-J&J says in Sept, co and Janssen were contacted by Texas and Colorado AG's offices

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Johnson & Johnson - In September, co and Janssen Pharmaceuticals were contacted by the Texas and Colorado attorney general’s offices

* Johnson & Johnson - co and Janssen Pharmaceuticals contacted on behalf of about 38 states regarding a multi-state attorney general investigation

* Johnson & Johnson - The multi-state coalition served co and Janssen with subpoenas as part of the investigation related to opioids marketing practices Source text: (bit.ly/2h728sf) Further company coverage: