BRIEF-J&J says Pimodivir alone or in combination with oseltamivir demonstrated a significant reduction in viral load in adults with Influenza A

June 14 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Pimodivir alone or in combination with oseltamivir demonstrated a significant reduction in viral load in adults with Influenza A

* No significant safety concerns were noted with pimodivir treatment in study

* Pimodivir, discovered by vertex pharmaceuticals, is a inhibitor of PB2 subunit of Influenza A polymerase complex

* Phase 3 studies for treatment with pimodivir are anticipated to start in second half of 2017