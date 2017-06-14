FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J&J says Pimodivir alone or in combination with oseltamivir demonstrated a significant reduction in viral load in adults with Influenza A
June 14, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-J&J says Pimodivir alone or in combination with oseltamivir demonstrated a significant reduction in viral load in adults with Influenza A

June 14 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Pimodivir alone or in combination with oseltamivir demonstrated a significant reduction in viral load in adults with Influenza A

* No significant safety concerns were noted with pimodivir treatment in study

* Pimodivir, discovered by vertex pharmaceuticals, is a inhibitor of PB2 subunit of Influenza A polymerase complex

* Phase 3 studies for treatment with pimodivir are anticipated to start in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

