Oct 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Janssen Inc. announces Imbruvica® (ibrutinib) as the first approved treatment for chronic graft-versus-host disease (CGVHD) granted by Health Canada priority review

* Janssen - Health Canada has approved Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for treatment of patients with steroid dependent, refractory chronic graft-versus-host disease​