Dec 27 (Reuters) - Jkx Oil And Gas Plc:

* ‍AN OBSTRUCTION HAS BEEN ENCOUNTERED IN TAILPIPE OF WELL 5 IN ITS KOSHEKHABLSKOYE FIELD IN SOUTHERN RUSSIA​

* ‍ATTEMPTS TO CLEAR IT HAVE BEEN UNSUCCESSFUL, MEANING THAT A FURTHER WORKOVER WILL BE REQUIRED TO ACHIEVE PRODUCTION FROM THIS WELL​

* ‍OPTIONS RELATING TO THIS ARE BEING EXPLORED AND CHOSEN PLAN OF ACTION, ALONG WITH LIKELY TIMESCALE FOR IMPLEMENTATION, WILL BE ANNOUNCED AS APPROPRIATE​