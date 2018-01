Jan 10 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc:

* JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC - ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LUCY CLARKE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF GROUP‘S WORLDWIDE INSURANCE BROKING ACTIVITIES

* JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC - LUCY WILL TAKE UP HER NEW ROLE FROM BEGINNING OF APRIL 2018

* JARDINE LLOYD THMPSN - LUCY CLARKE APPOINTED GLOBAL CEO OF JLT SPECIALTY