Nov 20 (Reuters) - JMP Group LLC:

* JMP Group announces public offering of senior notes

* Says unit JMP Group Inc is commencing an underwritten public offering of senior notes due 2027​

* Says ‍intends to use portion of net proceeds to redeem some or all outstanding 7.25% senior notes due 2021 or 8.00% senior notes due 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: