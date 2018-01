Jan 8 (Reuters) - Eniro:

* ENIRO'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS TODAY DECIDED TO APPOINT JOACHIM BERNER AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD IN CONNECTION WITH BJORN BJORNSSON, WHO, ACCORDING TO PREVIOUS PRESS RELEASE, EXPRESSED HIS WISH TO RESIGN FROM THE BOARD, RESIGNS FROM THE BOARD AS OF TODAY