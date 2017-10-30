BRIEF-John B. Sanfilippo & Son Q1 earnings per share $0.91

Oct 30 (Reuters) - John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc:

* John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc first quarter diluted EPS increased by 2.2% to a first quarter record $0.91 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.91

* John B sanfilippo & Son Inc qtrly ‍net sales decreased by 3.4% to $214.8 million for q1 of fiscal 2018 from net sales of $222.3 million for Q1 of fiscal 2017​

* John B Sanfilippo & Son - ‍value of total inventories on hand at end of Q1 fiscal 2018 increased by $18.7 million, or 12.7%

* John B Sanfilippo & Son - ‍expect "challenges in growing fisher recipe nut brand from fiscal 2017 performance will continue during remainder of fiscal 2018"​