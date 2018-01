BRIEF-John Laing Believes Carillion Bankruptcy To Have No Material Impact

Jan 16 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd :

* ‍UPDATE REGARDING LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION PLC​

* ‍INVESTMENT ADVISER‘S ASSET MANAGEMENT TEAM AWARE OF ISSUES AFFECTING CARILLION; HAD CONTINGENCY PLANS IN PLACE FOR SOME TIME​

* INVESTMENT ADVISER IN PROCESS OF IMPLEMENTING CONTINGENCY PLANS, SEEK TO NAME ALTERNATIVE FM PROVIDERS ON ALL 9 PROJECTS

* ‍INVESTMENT ADVISER EXPECTS THAT PLANS TO REPLACE CARILLION CAN BE ACHIEVED WITH MINIMAL SERVICE DISRUPTION, MINIMAL ADDITIONAL COST​

* ‍JLIF HAS NO PROJECTS CURRENTLY IN CONSTRUCTION WHERE CARILLION ARE CONTRACTORS​

* ‍INVESTMENT ADVISER BELIEVES THAT COMPULSORY LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION SHOULD HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY​