March 7 (Reuters) - John Laing Environmental Assets Group Ltd:

* JOHN LAING ENVIRONMENTAL ASSETS GROUP - RAISED £15.5 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF 15.6 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF 99.5 PENCE PER NEW ORDINARY SHARE​

* JOHN LAING ENVIRONMENTAL ASSETS GROUP LTD - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING TO PAY DOWN ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​