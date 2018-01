BRIEF-John Laing Infrastructure Fund Says Has No Projects Currently In Construction Where Carillion Is Contractor​

Jan 29 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd :

* ‍FURTHER UPDATE REGARDING LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION​

* ‍JLIF REITERATES THAT IT HAS NO PROJECTS CURRENTLY IN CONSTRUCTION WHERE CARILLION IS CONTRACTOR​

* ‍INVESTMENT ADVISER BELIEVES LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION SHOULD HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON JLIF, NO IMPACT ON DIVIDEND POLICY​

* EXPECTS ADDITIONAL ADVISORY AND TRANSACTION COSTS IN RESPECT OF APPOINTMENT OF REPLACEMENT FACILITIES MANAGERS TO COST C. £3 MILLION

