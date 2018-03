BRIEF-John Laing posts 10.5 pct increase in FY net asset value

March 8 (Reuters) - John Laing Group Plc:

* SAYS ‍10.5% INCREASE IN NET ASSET VALUE (NAV), FROM £1,016.8 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2016 TO £1,123.9 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍13.5% INCREASE IN NAV INCLUDING DIVIDENDS PAID IN 2017​

* SAYS ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £126.0 MILLION COMPARED TO £192.1 MILLION IN 2016​

* SAYS ‍12% INCREASE IN EXTERNAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) FROM £1,472.3 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2016 TO £1,648.5 MILLION 3 AT 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* SAYS ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 8.70P PER SHARE IN LINE WITH POLICY (INCLUDING A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 4.88P PER SHARE), GIVING A TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND OF 10.61P​

* SAYS ‍OUR BUSINESS IS IN GOOD SHAPE AND, BASED ON OUR INVESTMENT PIPELINE, WE ANTICIPATE A STRONG LEVEL OF DEAL FLOW OVER COMING YEARS IN EACH OF OUR CORE MARKETS​