Jan 19 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc :

* JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CEO GEORGE OLIVER‘S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.6 MILLION – SEC FILING‍​

* JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CFO BRIAN J. STIEF‘S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $24.8 MILLION COMPARED WITH $5.9 MILLION IN 2016-SEC FILING

* JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL - CFO STIEF'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION INCLUDED $22 MILLION IN STOCK/UNIT AWARDS