BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces encouraging first-in-human clinical data for investigational HIV preventive vaccine

July 24 (Reuters) - J&J

* Johnson & Johnson announces encouraging first-in-human clinical data for investigational HIV preventive vaccine

* Phase 1/2a approach study, HIV-1 antibody response observed in all healthy volunteers

* Positive clinical, preclinical results inform selection of lead mosaic HIV vaccine regimen for further evaluation in phase 2b proof-of-concept study

* J&J says should study move forward, Janssen and its global partners anticipate initiating this investigation in southern African countries in late 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: